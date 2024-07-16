Anthony Anderson Reacts To Trump Shooting

Recently, Anthony Anderson was the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed the Trump shooting during his monologue. Anderson said, “Everybody’s still shaken up by the tragic events at the Trump rally this Saturday. All weekend, I kept thinking, ‘I wonder what Jimmy Kimmel is going to say about this on Monday?’ And then I was like, ‘oh, I am Jimmy Kimmel on Monday.’” He continued, “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Hopefully this will be a moment that we can all take a step back from the hatred and vitriol in our politics and maybe chill the f— out.” He added, “If you want to maintain your sanity during this crazy time, do not go on the internet. There are insane conspiracies popping up on both sides. Now, you know how the far right has QAnon? Well, conspiracy theories from the far left are now being called Blue-Anon. Blue-Anon, that sounds like a support group for people who give anonymous oral sex.” Anderson continued, “The award for the worst article about it goes to Forbes, who retracted this dumbass story: ‘Will Surviving Gunfire be Donald Trump’s Next Appeal to Black Voters?’ What? Getting shot at doesn’t make you popular in the Black community. If it did, then the most famous man in the hood would be Liam Neeson, and nobody gets shot more than that, dude. He’s the Irish 50 Cent.”

What did you think of Anthony Anderson’s monologue?