Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Anthony Mackie Jokingly Said Tyler James Williams Was A ‘Weird-Looking Kid’

Share
CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Anthony Mackie speaks onstage at the "What Is Comedy Today?" panel during Variety x Sony Pictures Television FYC Showcase at Sony Pictures Studios on May 07, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Variety via Getty Images)

Recently, Anthony Mackie and Tyler James Williams participated in Actors on Actor and shared their respective experiences in Hollywood. Mackie said to Tyler, “Naw, but you was a weird-looking kid, and you grew up to be, like, a good-looking dude.” Williams replied, “I want to say we were all weird-looking kids. Mine was just documented. I haven’t seen your photos.” Many fans did not like Mackie’s comment to Williams and made it known through their reactions online. Why do you disagree with Anthony Mackie’s comment to Tyler James Williams?

Recently Played

Hit DifferentNorman Brown/F/Wirl
10:25am
Call It What You WanBill Summers/& Summ
10:20am
Got It Going OnMike Clark/& Mr. Ha
10:17am
I Want You AroundSnoh Aalegra
10:13am
Let'S Fall In LoveRaheem Devaughn
10:10am
View Full Playlist