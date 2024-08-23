Anthony Mackie Says Captain America 4 Is Better Than Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy

Recently, Anthony Mackie compared Captain America 4 to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy and revealed which is better. Mackie said of the upcoming film, “Well, he’s Cap. Finally. Now we see him running missions on his own and trying to figure out where he fits into the whole world.” He continued, “This is way better than any of Tom Holland’s movies. And, I have Harrison Ford!” Do you think Anthony Mackie is an overrated actor? Why or why not?