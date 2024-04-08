Aoki Lee Simmons Dad Blamed for Insane Vittorio Assa 64 PDA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Aoki Lee Simmons attends the Nasdaq Day Of The Girl 2023 market opening bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite on October 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Aoki Lee Simmons, daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, is in a controversial relationship with Vittorio Assaf, a man 43 years her senior. The couple was seen displaying PDA in St. Barts, sparking outrage from fans and even Aoki’s mother, Kimora. Russell Simmons, despite being criticized for his past behavior, has shown support for his daughter on social media. Aoki has publicly spoken out against her father’s actions and has learned to cope with their strained relationship. Kimora posted a since-deleted video of a mother panda violently removing her infant cub with her teeth and stated, “On my last nerve right now!” and appeared to disapprove of the union.

What do you think of Aoki Simmons relationship with Vittorio Assaf?