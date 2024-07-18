Apollo Theater, Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt on 2024 Kennedy Center Honors List

The 2024 list of recipients for the Kennedy Center Honors has been announced! This year’s honorees include blues singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, Cuban American trumpeter/composer Arturo Sandoval, and The Grateful Dead. Along with these artists, the Apollo Theater in Harlem will also be honored. The Apollo’s president and CEO, Michelle Ebanks shared a statement, saying, “Artists receive this award. But then the Apollo is an iconic stage for artists.” This year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will take place on December 8 and broadcast on CBS on December 23.

Who are you most surprised to see on this list? What artist do you think deserves recognition from the Kennedy Center?