Apple Commits $100 Million to Racial Equity and Justice Causes

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple’s committed to being a force for that change. Today, I’m proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020

Apple has pledged to donate $100M to organizations furthering racial equity and justice.

CEO Tim Cook made the announcement via video on Twitter.

He said, things must change and Apple’s committed to being a force for that change.

Apple has also created a new developer entrepreneurial camp for Black developers for their 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference happening June 22-June 26 online.

Apple is also taking steps on diversity and inclusion within Apple to hire and support underrepresented groups.