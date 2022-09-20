Apple May Give Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ a 2022 Release and Awards Campaign, After All

After the incident at the Oscars, Will Smith’s highly anticipated movie, Emancipation got shelved. According to sources speaking on anonymity, the movie might be dropping this year on Apple instead of the 2023 date that it was pushed to. By releasing it this year, it makes the movie eligible for awards consideration including the Oscars. While Will Smith can not participate in any Academy-related events, many people feel it is not fair to punish the cast and crew of the movie. One person said, if they shelve the movie, does that tarnish Apple’s reputation? If they release it, does it tarnish their reputation? Hollywood likes a win-win situation. This one is lose-lose.