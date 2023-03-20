Ashanti Appears To Capture Footage Of UFOs — Real Or Fake?

Ashanti has captured what appears to be a UFO on video, but exactly how much validity is there to her alleged extra-terrestrial encounter? The former Murder Inc. singer shared a video on her Instagram story, in which several foreign objects are seen flying through the sky. Ashanti noted that she captured the footage while filming an unknown project in Sacramento. “Oooommmgggg!!!” she wrote. “We saw this in the middle of filming out here in Sacramento!!! WTFFFFF.” In other Ashanti news, the singer was rumored to be trying to rekindle things with ex-boyfriend Nelly, and in a side-by-side photo shared on social media last month, the ex-couple can be seen donning what appears to be matching iced-out Cuban link chains around their necks.

