Ashanti Officially The First Black Female Artist Co-Founder Of A Wed3 Company
We have been playing Ashanti’s hits on the Big Dm for 20 years, now she is continuing longevity with new venture..
Ashanti has shared that she is the first Black female artist to co-found a Web3 company.
EQ Exchange shared their excitement about her joining the team on Twitter by saying, “As a Grammy-award winning, multi-Platinum music veteran, she is the first Black woman owner of a music NFT company. We’re grateful to be on this journey with her.”
She also went to social media to shared her excitement. She said, “I’m so ecstatic to be the First Black female Artist to be a partner and co owner of such an Amazing Web3 tech company as EQ Exchange. Focusing on music and NFT’s, EQ is built on CELO, the world’s first carbon negative blockchain.”
