Atlanta Introduces The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

Los Angeles has the Hollywood Walk of Fame and now Atlanta has the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame. Thanks to Georgia State Representative Erica Thomas and BMI’s Catherine Brewton, the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame was welcomed by politicians and musicians in Atlanta on June 17th.

Attendees included Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and mayoral candidates and Atlanta City council members Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown, artists Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, Kirk Franklin, Dallas Austin, and Shirley Caesar.

The plaques for the new walk of fame will be set apart from its Hollywood counterpart by a circular design with honorees being addressed as “King” or “Queen.”

June 17, 2021, has now been named “Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Day.” The emblems are said to be embedded into a sidewalk on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near the intersection of Northside Drive over the next few weeks.

Who do you think deserves a presence on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame?