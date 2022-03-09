Average U.S. Gas Prices Hit Record High
With the U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports happening, don’t expect to see prices go down at the pump any time soon.
According to AAA on Tuesday, the U.S. has hit a new record high for average gas prices.
The average price per gallon now sits at $4.17, which is about a 72 cent increase from last month.
The average price increase went up by 55 cents since last week alone.
Will these gas prices affect how often you drive? Do you think this increase will be short-lived?
