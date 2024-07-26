Barack And Michelle Endorse Harris

The Obamas are endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president. In a video showing Harris getting the call from the couple, the former president said, “Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.” Michelle then chimed in saying, “I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.” The call came just days after Harris launched her campaign after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

How important was the Obamas’ endorsement to Harris? Does it change anything?