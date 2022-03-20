Barack Obama Narrates New Nature Docuseries
Netflix has announced that former President Barack Obama will narrate the new nature docuseries called Our Great National Parks.
In the trailer, Obama said, “Obama protected more public lands and waters than any [other] US president.”
He continued, “When humanity started to protect these wild places, we did not realize how important they would become: They’re a haven for endangered species and a hotbed for scientific research.”
The 5-part docuseries will be released on April 13.
