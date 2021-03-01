Barack Obama Says The First Album He Bought With His Own Money Was By Stevie Wonder

Spotify released a preview of Barack Obama’s new podcast series with Bruce Springsteen, and in it, Barack talks about the first album he ever bought.

He said, “First album I bought with my own money: Talking Book by Stevie Wonder.”

He adds, “I would sit with a banged-up little old turntable, kind of a plastic-y looking turntable. I got myself some earphones so my grandparents would not complain. I would sing along to every Stevie Wonder song for hours.”

What is the first album or cd you ever purchased?