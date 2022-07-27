      Weather Alert

Barack Obama Shares 2022 Summer Playlist That Includes Beyonce, Maren Morris, Brice Springsteen, Bad Bunny and More

It’s that time of year. Time for former president Barack Obama’s Summer Music Playlist. His list is always diverse between genres and between old and new songs. Some of the songs on his list:

Beyonce Break My Soul

Tems Vibe Out

Harry Styles-Music for A Sushi Restaurant.

For the throwback lovers he has:

The Spinners

Joe Cocker

Nina Simone

The list of 44 songs…get it? 44 songs? 44th President? Includes Bad Bunny, Kacey Musgraves, Drake, Bruce Springsteen, Fat Boy Slim, Maren Morris and more.Which song or songs were you surprised to see on his list? What is on your Summer Music Playlist?

