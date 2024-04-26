Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Benzino Claims He Could Beat 50 Cent In A Fight

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 04: Benzino attends the Atlanta private screening of "Mixed Girl" at Silverspot Cinema on May 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Recently, Benzino made a bold claim that he could win in a fight against 50 Cent. He said, “Being big don’t mean nothing in boxing, history has shown us that. 50’s been shot in the face before so that counts.” He continued, “He had to get reconstructive surgery; he’s not gonna be able to take any old punch in his face.” He added, “If we were to box in a boxing match and I were to train for a couple months, hell yeah I could box 50. I’m gonna pick me every time.” Many fans are waiting for 50 Cent’s reply because he isn’t one to be quiet when being challenged.

Who do you think would win in a boxing match between 50 Cent and Benzino?

