Bernie Mac’s Daughter Has 2 Actors in Mind to Play Him in Biopic

Bernie Mac’s daughter, Je’Niece McCullough, has two actors in mind to portray her father in a biopic.

McCullough says Aldis Hodge, who starred as MC Ren in “Straight Outta Compton” and NFL Legend Jim Brown in “One Night In Miami” would be perfect to play an adult Bernie Mac due to his complexion.

She’s also is eyeing a YouTuber named Mark Phillips, who her daughters love and say is funny. McCullough believes Phillips can capture the humor and essence of the late “King of Comedy.”

The biopic is going to be produced by John Legend’s production company, “Get Lifted” and will be headed up by McCullough’s mother who is over Mac’s estate.

