BET Apologizes to Usher After Muted Lifetime Achievement Award Speech at 2024 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Honoree Usher accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

BET apologized for technical difficulties that caused Usher’s Lifetime Achievement Award speech to be largely unaired at the 2024 BET Awards. Usher’s speech suffered from audio issues despite flawless performances and memorable moments from other artists. BET apologized to Usher for the mishap and encouraged fans to watch his full speech on their platforms. Usher’s moving speech reflected on forgiveness, acceptance, and the impact of his absent father on his life. The singer also shared his joy at celebrating the moment with his family and expressed his focus on building a lasting legacy in the future.

