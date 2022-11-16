Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
The Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday (November 15), and Beyoncé and JAY-Z are now the most Grammy-nominated artists of all time, with 88 nominations. Here are the nominees for Hip Hop and R&B. Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, & Friday – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future ft Young Thug – Pushing P
Hittkidd & GloRilla – F.N.F (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA- Beautiful
Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait For U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (LIVE)
Best Rap Song
DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, & Friday – God Did
Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait For U
Gunna & Future ft Young Thug – Pushing P
Jack Harlow & Drake – Churchill Downs
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps On Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off The Sofa
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye – Candy Drip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
PJ Morton – Watch The Sun
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Moonchild – Starfruit
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Tank and The Bangas – Red Balloon
Terrance Martin – Drones
Beyonce’s Renaissance was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and Album of the Year, and Break My Soul was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.
Kendrick Lamar is nominated for Best Video, Record, and Song of the Year for The Heart Part 5. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was nominated for Album of the Year.
Who do you think the winners will be?