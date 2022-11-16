Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time

The Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday (November 15), and Beyoncé and JAY-Z are now the most Grammy-nominated artists of all time, with 88 nominations. Here are the nominees for Hip Hop and R&B. Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, & Friday – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future ft Young Thug – Pushing P

Hittkidd & GloRilla – F.N.F (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA- Beautiful

Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait For U

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (LIVE)

Best Rap Song

DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend, & Friday – God Did

Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait For U

Gunna & Future ft Young Thug – Pushing P

Jack Harlow & Drake – Churchill Downs

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps On Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off The Sofa

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye – Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton – Watch The Sun

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Moonchild – Starfruit

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Tank and The Bangas – Red Balloon

Terrance Martin – Drones

Beyonce’s Renaissance was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and Album of the Year, and Break My Soul was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar is nominated for Best Video, Record, and Song of the Year for The Heart Part 5. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was nominated for Album of the Year.

Who do you think the winners will be?