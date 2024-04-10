Beyoncé Becomes First Black Woman To Top Country Album Chart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Beyoncé has done it again, breaking records with her new album ‘Cowboy Carter,’ which has just topped the Country Album chart, making her the first-ever Black female artist to achieve the feat since the list’s launch in January 1964. In addition to “Cowboy Carter” taking the top spot on the Top Country Albums chart, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “II Most Wanted,” and “Jolene” all hold the top three spots on the Hot Country Songs chart, making her the first woman to hold the top three rankings on that chart simultaneously, according to Billboard. The album, released on March 29, features a list of high-profile collaborators, including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and Jon Batiste.

What’s your favorite song off the new album?