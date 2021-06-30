Beyoncé, Drake & More To Appear on Upcoming Isley Brothers Album

The Isley Brothers have been making music since 1954!

They were re-introduced to a new fan base during Timbaland and Swizz Beats ‘Verzuz’ that saw them compete against Earth Wind and Fire.

The Isley Bros have seized the moment and are putting out new music.

Beyonce, Drake, Alicia Keys, Trey Songz and more are to appear on the forthcoming Isley Brothers album.

Snoop Dogg is on the current single, Friends and Family.

What is your favorite Isley Bros/Ronald Isley song? Which artist do you think benefitted the most from Verzuz?