LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Video message from Beyoncé accepting her Award for International Artist of the Year during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Beyoncé gifted Vice President Kamala Harris tickets to her Washington D.C. concert last summer. This was revealed in a new financial disclosure from the Vice President. The tickets were valued at $1,655.92. While she endorsed Biden/Harris in 2020, Beyoncé has yet to mention the 2024 election.