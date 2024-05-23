Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Beyoncé Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Break My Soul’ Sample

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Members of Da Showstoppaz are suing Beyoncé for copyright infringement, alleging that she illegally used their 2002 song “Release a Wiggle” in her hit track “Break My Soul,” which features a Big Freedia sample. The lawsuit claims that Beyoncé sampled Big Freedia’s 2014 track “Explode,” which allegedly used copyrighted lyrics, melody, and musical arrangement from Da Showstoppaz’s song. The group is seeking credit, compensation, and royalties for their contributions to “Break My Soul” and “Explode,” as well as acknowledgment for their influence on the LGBTQ community in New Orleans. Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” was a chart-topping single from her “Renaissance” album and has been a significant part of her tour and documentary.

