Beyonce inducted into Black Music Walk of Fame!

Beyonce, Usher, Missy, Stevie Wonder, OutKast, and more will all be honored at the ceremony in June.

“Our first round of inductees includes many of my colleagues, and I am excited to celebrate their vast contributions to the preservation of Black Music and Entertainment,” said one of the GEC’s

Founders, Catherine Brewton. “The BMEWOF crown jewel of excellence emblems– designed by renowned artist D.L Warfield and created in collaboration with sculptor and historian Ed Dwight– will be housed in front of the Mercedes Benz Dome, one of Atlanta’s most historic landmarks.

Atlanta has produced so much great talent. It is only right for them to start a wave of recognizing the pure and legandary.

Who else do you think should be in the Atlanta Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame?