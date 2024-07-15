Beyoncé Is A Vision In White Tux As She Make Surprise Visit To Hamptons Record Store

Beyoncé stuns fans with a glamorous appearance at Innersleeve Records in New York, sporting sheer suit pants and a platinum blonde wig. Despite rumors of a Las Vegas residency falling through, the singer is reportedly in talks with MGM Grand for a potential 100-show residency. The 42-year-old “Single Ladies” singer signed Cowboy Carter, her latest album, and gave it to her fans. Beyoncé draped herself over her new country album record display in an Instagram Reel. Her Instagram slideshow, set to “Texas Hold ‘Em (Pony Up Remix),” showed her visit to the beautiful rural record store in a flash. The pop star’s Record Store Circuit event, announced on Instagram last Friday (July 12), included this stop.

