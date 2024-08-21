Beyoncé Launches New Whisky

Beyoncé has announced she’s launching SirDavis whisky in partnership with Moët Hennessy, In a press release, she said, “In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category.” She continued, “You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis.” The name honors Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather Davis Hogue, who was a farmer and a moonshiner during Prohibition in the American South.

