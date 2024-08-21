Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Beyoncé Launches New Whisky

Share
(Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

Beyoncé has announced she’s launching SirDavis whisky in partnership with Moët Hennessy, In a press release, she said, “In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category.” She continued, “You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis.” The name honors Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather Davis Hogue, who was a farmer and a moonshiner during Prohibition in the American South.

If you could launch your own brand, what would you call it?

Recently Played

Sugar Water & LimeElijah Blake
10:34pm
Say,Say,SayPaul Mccartney & Mi
10:30pm
We'Re In This LoveAl Jarreau
10:26pm
CloserChristian Keyes
10:20pm
I Don'T Have The HeaJames Ingram
10:16pm
View Full Playlist