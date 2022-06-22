Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Searches Blowing Up Google
Looks like Beyonce is keeping Google busy. After she announced her new album title and date-Renaissance dropping on July 29th people flocked to Google. To look up the meaning of Renaissance. Google says searches for the word increased 50% and searches for renaissance definition more than doubled. Renaissance, according to Oxford Languages means, the revival of art and literature under the influence of classical models in the 14th-16th centuries. Also means, a revival of or renewed interest in something. Were you among the people who had to Google the meaning of Renaissance?