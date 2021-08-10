Beyoncé Says New Music Is Coming
Beyoncé Says New Music Is Coming
Beyonce is on the cover of the September issue of Harpers Bazaar.
In the interview she confirms she has new music on the way.
She said she has been in the studio for a year and a half.
Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.
She hopes her music will serve as an escape in a time when the world needs healing.
I feel a renaissance emerging and I want to be a part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.