Beyoncé Speculation Swirls On Final Night Of Democratic Convention

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination at the DNC on Thursday (August 22), but social media buzzed with rumors of Beyoncé performing at the event, which turned out to be false. The internet was abuzz with speculation about a surprise appearance by the singer, fueled by misleading posts on Twitter. Despite the absence of Beyoncé, the DNC featured a star-studded lineup of performances and appearances, including those of Stevie Wonder, Pink, and John Legend. Beyoncé has been an advocate for social justice issues and endorsed Biden and Harris in the 2020 election, using her platform to encourage political engagement.

Should Beyoncé publicly endorse Kamala Harris, or is “Freedom” being the campaign song enough to show her solidarity?