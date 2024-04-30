Beyoncé Was “A Mom First” Working With Daughter Blue Ivy Carter on ‘Mufasa’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Blue Ive Carter and Beyoncé perform onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

In Mufasa: The Lion King, Beyoncé’s 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, will join the cast. Queen Beyoncé reprises her role as “Nala” in The Lion King, with Blue Ivy playing her lion cub, “Kiara.” The pre-teen has appeared in several Beyoncé music videos and the visual album Black Is King, but this is her film debut. Barry Jenkins, Mufasa director, told Good Morning America that working with the mother-daughter duo was great. “Beyoncé is this larger-than-life figure, but when she’s working with her daughter, when she’s in the room with her daughter, she’s a mom first,” the filmmaker explained. “So much of that energy bled into the film.”

