Biden Calls On NFL To Hire More Black Head Coaches

President Biden called on NFL teams to hire more black head coaches during a Super Bowl halftime interview aired by Westwood One.

Biden encouraged teams to “go out and look – there’s innumerous incredibly qualified African American coaches out there”.

The President cited his choice of Kamala Harris as vice president, saying “I don’t know how many hundreds of thousands of little girls just said ‘I can do that… It matters.”

Only two of the seven head coaching hires made this offseason were people of color, while candidates like Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy were snubbed for a second straight year.

Do you feel the NFL is lagging behind the times on minority head coaches? Can the league do more to open up opportunities?