BIG TICKET GIVE AWAY ON SOFT SOUL KIXIE 107.5

FULL STORY: Good news, new parents: A new study found having kids will make you happier! Bad news: In like three decades.

According to the study, people who have children are happier than people who don’t . . . eventually. The happiness only really kicks in once the kids grow up and MOVE OUT.

The researchers say people whose adult children move out like having that social support and their kids around to take care of them . . . but they like getting that without the stress of having those kids living under their roof.

The study also found that having your adult children living with you actually has a negative effect on your wellbeing.

