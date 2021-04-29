Billboard Awards: 16 Nods For Weeknd, 6 For Morgan Wallen

The list of nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards has been released and leading the pack is The Weeknd with 16 noms.

The artist with the second most nominations goes to Pop Smoke, who passed away last February, with 10 noms including a nomination for Top Male Artist.

Country singer Morgan Wallen has received 6 nominations but according to Billboard Music Awards show producers, Wallen is not allowed to participate in the show.

The awards show is set to air on May 23rd.

Will you be watching the Billboard Music Awards show? Who do you think will take home the most awards?