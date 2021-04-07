Billionaire Republican Teams With Snoop Dogg On Marijuana Legalization

They say politics makes strange bedfellows – look no further than the new team-up behind marijuana legalization.

Billionaire Charles Koch – one of the most prominent Republican donors – is partnering with none other than Snoop Dogg to launch a coalition called the Cannabis Freedom Alliance.

The group aims to promote marijuana legalization and the release of those currently behind bars for low-level marijuana offenses.

Mr. Koch and Mr. Dogg are teaming with activist Weldon Angelos, who was once sentenced to 55 years for marijuana trafficking before getting pardoned by President Trump last year.

How long will it take before marijuana is legal nationwide? Should it be a federal issue, or left to individual states?