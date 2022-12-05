Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

‘Black Panther’ Tops Box Office For 4th Straight Week

For the fourth consecutive week, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reigned at the box office. The MCU sequel earned $17.6 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $393 million and global total to $689 million. The holiday-themed action comedy Violent Night finished in second place with $13.3 million. Disney’s Strange World came in third with $4.9 million.  The Menu ($3.6 million) and Devotion ($2.8 million) rounded out the top five. What movie will finally knock Black Panther out of the top spot?

