Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Announces Son DeAndre’s Death by Suicide

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. announced the tragic death of his son, DeAndre, who took his own life. Jones expressed gratitude for being able to spend the last night with his son before the tragedy. “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family,” Jones wrote on Instagram.While he didn’t speak about what DeAndre was dealing with, he did urge people going through tough times to seek help and emphasize the value of life. Roy Jr. and Natlyn Jones had three children, Roy III, DeShaun, and DeAndre. Jones requested privacy as his family copes with the loss, receiving an outpouring of support from fans and fellow boxers. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.