Breakdancing, Surfing, And More Added To 2024 Olympics

The @Paris2024 sports programme has been approved. It includes these main features:

– 100% gender equality

– Four additional sports: Skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and breaking

– More youth-focused events

– 10,500 athletes and 329 events#StrongerTogether — Olympics (@Olympics) December 7, 2020

Breakdancing and Skateboarding are among the new events that will debut as part of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The IOC announced the new events on Monday, along with skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing.

Breakdancing will be called ‘Breaking’ in the Olympics and is part of an attempt to lure in younger viewers.