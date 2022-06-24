BREAKING: Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade
After weeks of speculation, the U.S. Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. By a 5-4 decision, the Court ruled that there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion. The majority opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito and is ‘very similar’ to the draft opinion leaked last month, according to reports. The decision will have a massive and immediate impact on abortion laws in the U.S. – with many states expected to enact abortion bans or other restrictions. What will be the public reaction now that this decision is official?