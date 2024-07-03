Bronny James Explains Inspiration Behind Lakers Jersey Number: ‘It’s A Really Important Thing For Me’
Bronny James has decided to honor the late rapper Juice WRLD by wearing the number nine jersey with the Los Angeles Lakers. “Juice [WRLD] has just been a big part of me keeping calm in situations that I’ve been through,” James said. “Just paying homage to him, especially because he passed. It’s a really important thing for me.” Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose at 21 in 2019. The rapper has “999” tattooed on his arm and frequently used it in social media and songs. In 2019, he told MTV News about the numbers’ meaning.“If you’re a person that believes in anything that has to do with the Bible, I think in the last book of the Bible it says that 666 is the mark of the beast. And that’s Satan,” Juice WRLD said. “999 represents taking whatever hell, whatever bad situation, or whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive.”
What do you think of Bronny James choosing number nine as his jersey number?