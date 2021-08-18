Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Push Silk Sonic Album to 2022
If you are eagerly awaiting An Evening With Silk Sonic you will have to wait a little longer.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone the duo explained why the album has been delayed.
Bruno said they are in ‘touch up’ mode right now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album. So it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more grease.
For Anderson.Paak the album is a little more personal.
We know what it’s like to be broke and lose parents and to have parents that supported us and battled addiction. That’s why we are putting so much into this album.
Their debut album will drop January 2022.
