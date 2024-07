NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Busta Rhymes seems to be taking sides in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. The MC took the stage at the Essence Festival in New Orleans and teased fans with a version of Kendrick’s diss record. Before he departed the stage, promising the crowd he would be seen again, his DJ cued up a fresh version of Lamar’s single, “Not Like Us,” which featured bars from Busta.

