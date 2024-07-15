Cam’ron & Ma$e Fire Back At J Prince Over Shakur Stevenson Warning

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Jadakiss ,Cam'ron and Ma$e perform Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

J. Prince, manager of boxer Shakur Stevenson, called out Cam’ron and Ma$e over their feud with the boxer, claiming he would “fade all his shots.” Prince defended Stevenson against critics who call him boring, citing high ratings for his fights on ESPN. Cam’ron and Ma$e responded, questioning Stevenson’s popularity and fight style. The feud escalated as J. Prince warned he would handle all of Stevenson’s business “outside the ring.” “THE FIGHT WAS “FREE 99” SO YEA #’s [numbers] DO LIE SOME TIMES,” the caption read. “N##### MAD AT US FOR SAYING WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE SAYING, INCLUDING THE PEOPLE WHO #SHAKUR WAS SIGNED TO ‘FOH.’”

Do you think Shakur Stevenson is “boring?” Who is the most exciting boxer to watch?