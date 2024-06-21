Candace Owens Fires Back at Cardi B in Porn Spat—’She’s Being Use

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Conservative commentator Candace Owens called for a ban on porn, describing it as a “psychological weapon” to weaken men. Rapper Cardi B responded, defending porn as a source of pleasure and a way to learn about intimacy. Owens criticized Cardi B’s support for porn, accusing her of being used as a tool to promote it to her followers. The debate sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing with Owens and others defending the use of porn. “I enjoy it but I don’t know I guess is like a six-time a year thing. I personally don’t feel no connection or addiction to it, just a little quick one two … NOTHING LIKE REAL INTIMACY!” said Cardi, adding that it “actually teaches men how to please a woman.”

What is your stance on porn? Is it harmful to men or do you see it as a tool for pleasure and sexual education?