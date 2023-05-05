Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Cassidy Reveals How He Feels About R. Kelly

Share
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. (Photo by Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images)

Cassidy recently talked about R. Kelly and his sex crimes and shared his opinion about R. Kelly’s legacy. Cassidy said about the R. Kelly sextape that was circulating prior to his collab with Kelly, “I probably wasn’t aware of it that time. It probably came to my attention later. And I wasn’t sure about it. At that time it was weird.” He continued, “I was a superfan of R. Kelly, and this was my first album, my first single. So to be working with somebody of that magnitude, your first go-round… For me to be trying to argue that about some tape that I don’t even know… I wasn’t doing no research and digging deep at that time ’cause I ain’t the law.” He added, “I ain’t here to point the finger at R. Kelly and these n#####. That ain’t my job. I just respect the n####’s music.”

Why do you think Cassidy was wrong for how he feels about R. Kelly today?

Recently Played

Dont Leave MeBlackstreet
11:46pm
Pace YourselfTanya Nolan/f/ Rahe
11:38pm
Slow & SexyK Rob
11:36pm
Let It FlowToni Braxton
11:31pm
Love TkoTeddy Pendergrass
11:26pm
View Full Playlist