CBS has revealed the premiere date for Byron Allen presents: theGrio Awards. The special, which will highlight African-American excellence, will air on Saturday, November 26, at 8 p.m. Honorees that evening will include Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Hudson, Tyler Perry, Kenan Thompson, Patti LaBelle, Queen Latifah, and more. Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs will host the two-hour show. What are your top three awards shows?