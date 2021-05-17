CDC Says Schools Should Still Implement Face Masks, Social Distancing Through End Of Term

The CDC is recommending that school districts across the U.S. continue mask protocols at least through the end of this school year. The update comes after last week’s CDC announcement that fully vaccinated Americans can return to nearly normal mask-free lives with a few exceptions. CDC officials said the school masks guidelines should stay in place mainly because kids under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to get the vaccine. The CDC said it plans to officially update guidance for schools in the next few weeks to help districts prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.