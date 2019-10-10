      Weather Alert

CHANCE TO WIN $1,000 ON WKXI 107.5

Listen to Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 for your chance to win $1,000 in The Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest.  Just listen for the keyword each hour, then go to wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your chance to win.  If you are not feeling your best why not try The Thursday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  If you enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today mix just the way you like it,  then Soft Soul Kixie is the one for you.  Tune in on this Thursday Morning for your chance to be a winner and enjoy the music you grew up with and don’t forget, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary give me a call 601-995-1075 or text me 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out.

 

 

Here Are the Halloween Costumes People Are Googling the Most

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  Google just released a bunch of data on the Halloween costumes people have been searching for the most this year.  The top five are:  “IT” . . . witch . . . Spider-Man . . . dinosaur . . . and Disney’s “Descendants”.

FULL STORY:  If you’re wondering what people are going to dress up as this Halloween, what better way to find out than to cyberstalk them?

Google just released a bunch of data on the Halloween costumes people have been searching for the most this year.

And the top 10 costumes are:  “IT” . . . witch . . . Spider-Man . . . dinosaur . . . Disney’s “Descendants” . . . clown . . . “Fortnite” . . . Chucky from “Child’s Play” . . . the ’80s . . . and unicorn.

Google also found the top five couples costumes, which are:  Lilo and Stitch . . . Bonnie and Clyde . . . Cosmo and Wanda from “The Fairly OddParents” . . . Adam and Eve . . . and Cheech and Chong.

The top five group costumes are:  Disney’s “Descendants” . . . “Fortnite” . . . “Stranger Things” . . . the ’80s . . . and “Toy Story”.

The top five dog costumes are:  Chucky . . . Ewok from “Star Wars” . . . spider . . . Pennywise from “IT” . . . and dinosaur.

And finally, the top five costumes for babies are:  Banana . . . Dalmatian . . . the Grinch . . . Pennywise from “IT” . . . and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from “Ghostbusters”.

 