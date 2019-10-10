CHANCE TO WIN $1,000 ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Google just released a bunch of data on the Halloween costumes people have been searching for the most this year. The top five are: “IT” . . . witch . . . Spider-Man . . . dinosaur . . . and Disney’s “Descendants”.

FULL STORY: If you’re wondering what people are going to dress up as this Halloween, what better way to find out than to cyberstalk them?

Google just released a bunch of data on the Halloween costumes people have been searching for the most this year.

And the top 10 costumes are: “IT” . . . witch . . . Spider-Man . . . dinosaur . . . Disney’s “Descendants” . . . clown . . . “Fortnite” . . . Chucky from “Child’s Play” . . . the ’80s . . . and unicorn.

Google also found the top five couples costumes, which are: Lilo and Stitch . . . Bonnie and Clyde . . . Cosmo and Wanda from “The Fairly OddParents” . . . Adam and Eve . . . and Cheech and Chong.

The top five group costumes are: Disney’s “Descendants” . . . “Fortnite” . . . “Stranger Things” . . . the ’80s . . . and “Toy Story”.

The top five dog costumes are: Chucky . . . Ewok from “Star Wars” . . . spider . . . Pennywise from “IT” . . . and dinosaur.

And finally, the top five costumes for babies are: Banana . . . Dalmatian . . . the Grinch . . . Pennywise from “IT” . . . and Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from “Ghostbusters”.