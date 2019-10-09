CHANCE TO WIN BIG ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new survey found the average American now eats 387 meals alone each year. But two-thirds of us don’t feel like we’re really eating alone as long as we’ve got our phone with us. And 68% of us even look forward to it.

FULL STORY: I’m not sure which of these three stats is the saddest . . .

Stat #1: A new survey found the average American eats 387 meals ALONE each year . . . or about 1 meal a day, on average.

Stat #2: Two-thirds of us feel like we’re not really eating alone . . . as long as we’ve got our PHONE with us.

Stat #3: The average American now eats as many meals alone with their phone as they do with any one person they know. Including spouses and children. Six solo meals with our phone each week . . . and six with the person we eat with most often.

The survey found most of us don’t actually think there’s a stigma about it anymore though. And 68% even LOOK FORWARD to eating alone.

The five most common reasons we eat by ourselves are: It’s more relaxing . . . we’re too busy . . . we want to save money, and not make an ‘event’ out of every meal . . . our friends are too busy . . . and it’s a good way to catch up on TV shows.

The poll also found a third of all our social interactions now happen online.