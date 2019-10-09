CHANCE TO WIN BIG ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new survey found the average American now eats 387 meals alone each year. But two-thirds of us don’t feel like we’re really eating alone as long as we’ve got our phone with us. And 68% of us even look forward to it.
Your chance to win big on this Wednesday with Lady Vee on Kixie 107.5. Just listen for the keyword and then go to our website at wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 in The Kixie Grand Cash Payout contest. If you are not feeling your best, then hang around for The Wednesday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. You already know, we have the best music from back-n-the-day and today mix just the way you like it. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out? Just give me a call at 601-995-1075 or you can go to our text line 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. Your chance to be a winner is coming up on this Wednesday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.
HIGHLIGHTS: A new survey found the average American now eats 387 meals alone each year. But two-thirds of us don’t feel like we’re really eating alone as long as we’ve got our phone with us. And 68% of us even look forward to it.
FULL STORY: I’m not sure which of these three stats is the saddest . . .
Stat #1: A new survey found the average American eats 387 meals ALONE each year . . . or about 1 meal a day, on average.
Stat #2: Two-thirds of us feel like we’re not really eating alone . . . as long as we’ve got our PHONE with us.
Stat #3: The average American now eats as many meals alone with their phone as they do with any one person they know. Including spouses and children. Six solo meals with our phone each week . . . and six with the person we eat with most often.
The survey found most of us don’t actually think there’s a stigma about it anymore though. And 68% even LOOK FORWARD to eating alone.
The five most common reasons we eat by ourselves are: It’s more relaxing . . . we’re too busy . . . we want to save money, and not make an ‘event’ out of every meal . . . our friends are too busy . . . and it’s a good way to catch up on TV shows.
The poll also found a third of all our social interactions now happen online.