Chris Brown Makes Billboard History / Becomes the First Singer with 50 Top 10 Hits on ‘R&B Songs’ Chart

Over his 20-year career, Chris Brown has impressive stats. In addition to being the first artist this century to chart Hot 100 hits for 20 consecutive years, he’s also the first R&B singer to have 50 top 40 hits, over 100 Hot 100 hits, 20 RIAA multi-Platinum hits, and more. His Billboard chart dominance continues with his latest R&B top 10 smash. The new Hot R&B Songs list has Chris at number eight with his song ‘Wait On It’ featuring Jeremih and Bryson Tiller. Brown’s debut is historic, as he becomes the first vocalist in nearly 12 years to have 50 top 10 hits. While assisting Brandy’s 2012 song “Put It Down,” the GRAMMY winner scored his first Hot R&B Songs top 10 success. The ‘Run It’ singer’s total Hot R&B Songs placements now stand at 96, extending his reign as the chart’s most decorated artist. Only Brown’s ‘No Guidance’ co-star/rapper Drake had more top-10 hits (54).

Is it time to put some respect on Chris Brown’s name? Why or why not?