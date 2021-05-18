Chris Rock Thinks Cancel Culture Is “Disrespectful” To Artists And Fans

In a recent interview, Chris Rock shares his thoughts on cancel culture and the affect it has on entertainers and fans.

Rock said “Honestly to me, it’s people disrespecting the audience. What happens is everybody gets safe and nobody tries anything. Things get boring. I see a lot of unfunny comedians, unfunny TV shows, unfunny movies because people are scared to make a move and that’s not a good place to be”.

He went on to talk about how as a comedian it’s enough when your audience doesn’t laugh at your stuff and that it hurts so really there is no need to cancel them.

Do you feel that cancel culture has gone too far?